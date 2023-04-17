ICICI Bank to consider fund raising on April 22 via issuance of debt securities

Earlier on March 24, 2023, ICICI Bank said that its board of directors will meet on April 22, 2023, to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter (Q4FY23) and year ending March 31, 2023 (FY23). In addition, the board will also recommend dividend, if any, for FY23.

ICICI Bank on Monday said that its board will consider raising fund via debt securities during its meeting scheduled on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The Mumbai-headquartered lender in a regulatory filing on exchanges said, “The Board of the bank at its meeting scheduled on April 22, 2023, will consider, fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities including non-convertible debentures/bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in single/multiple tranches in any currency through public/private placement and buyback of securities within the limits that the board is authorised to approve under applicable law”.

Earlier on March 24, 2023, ICICI Bank said that its board of directors will meet on April 22, 2023, to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter (Q4FY23) and year ending March 31, 2023 (FY23). In addition, the board will also recommend dividend, if any, for FY23.

ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private lender, in the third quarter of FY23, recorded a 34.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 8,311.9 crore against Rs 6,193.8 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The lender’s net interest income (NII) also saw a substantial growth of 34.6 percent at Rs 16,464 crore against Rs 12,336 crore (YoY).

