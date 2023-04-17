ICICI Bank to consider fund raising on April 22 via issuance of debt securities

Earlier on March 24, 2023, ICICI Bank said that its board of directors will meet on April 22, 2023, to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter (Q4FY23) and year ending March 31, 2023 (FY23). In addition, the board will also recommend dividend, if any, for FY23.
ICICI Bank on Monday said that its board will consider raising fund via debt securities during its meeting scheduled on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back
Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The Mumbai-headquartered lender in a regulatory filing on exchanges said, “The Board of the bank at its meeting scheduled on April 22, 2023, will consider, fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities including non-convertible debentures/bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in single/multiple tranches in any currency through public/private placement and buyback of securities within the limits that the board is authorised to approve under applicable law”.
Earlier on March 24, 2023, ICICI Bank said that its board of directors will meet on April 22, 2023, to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter (Q4FY23) and year ending March 31, 2023 (FY23). In addition, the board will also recommend dividend, if any, for FY23.
Also Read | Mcap of seven of top-10 most valued firms climb over Rs 67,850 crore — ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank shine
ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private lender, in the third quarter of FY23, recorded a 34.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 8,311.9 crore against Rs 6,193.8 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The lender’s net interest income (NII) also saw a substantial growth of 34.6 percent at Rs 16,464 crore against Rs 12,336 crore (YoY).
Shares of ICICI Bank were trading with a gain of 0.20 percent at Rs 901 per share at 12:43pm on NSE.
(Edited by : Vahishta Unwalla)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!