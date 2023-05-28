English
    ICICI Bank decides to increase stake in ICICI Lombard to over 50% before September

    By CNBCTV18.com May 28, 2023 10:00:05 PM IST (Published)

    ICICI Bank, India’s second largest bank by market value, has decided to raise its stake in its listed general insurance joint venture with Lombard to beyond 50%, making ICICI Lombard, officially, a subsidiary. Typically, promoters raising stake in the company leads to an increase in share price.

    The Board of Directors approved an increase in shareholding in the Company, in multiple tranches up to 4.0%, out of which 2.5% will be bought by ICICI Bank, the insurer said in a statement to the exchanges on May 28. ICICI Bank’s stake in ICICI Lombard stood at 48.02% at the end of March 2023.
    In March, when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed ICICI Bank more time to decide its stake in the Rs 5,400 crore (market capitalisation as of May 26) insurer gained more than 3%.
