ICICI Bank gains at HDFC Bank's expense in credit cards amid RBI ban

The credit card market is set for a fresh bout of competition between the top three players – HDFC Bank, SBI Card and ICICI Bank after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) partially lifted the ban on HDFC Bank, allowing it to issue new credit cards. Eight months ago, the banking regulator had barred the country's largest private sector lender to sell new credit cards after repeated instances of technological outages.

While the HDFC Bank's existing credit card users were not impacted by the RBI ban , rivals ICICI Bank and SBI Cards seized the opportunity to cut the gap with the market leader in the segment.

As of November 2020, HDFC Bank’s share in the credit card segment was 25.6 percent. Following the ban, it lost a market share of 199 basis points between November 2020 and June 2021 although the share of HDFC Bank is still highest at 23.61 percent. The growth in new customer acquisition during the period was negative at 3.63 percent, shows data sourced from the RBI . As of June 2021, HDFC Bank still has over 1.48 crore credit card customers.

The biggest gainer from HDFC Bank’s loss has been ICICI Bank, which moved from a 16 percent share in the credit cards in October 2020 to 17.57 percent as of June 2021, registering a growth of 13.63 percent. Overall, the bank has more than 1.10 crore credit card customers as of June 2021. ICICI Bank used the opportunity to aggressively push its new digital initiatives and gained significant market share in the cards business.

Another major player SBI Card has clocked a growth of 6.63 percent, raising its share from 18.79 percent in November 2020 to 19.17 percent in June 2021. In terms of numbers, SBI Card has over 1.20 crore credit card customers, higher than ICICI Bank's 1.10 crore.

At 11.36 percent in June 2021, Axis Bank has lost about 9 basis points market share since November 2020.

Growth in the number of credit cards, from November 2020 to June 2021

Bank % growth (Nov 20 to June 21) HDFC Bank -3.63% ICICI Bank +13.63% SBI Card +6.63% Axis Bank +3.66% Industry +4.5%

Source: RBI, CNBCTV18

Market share and movement in percentage terms between Nov 20 and June 21

Bank June 2021 November 2020 HDFC Bank 23.61 25.60 ICICI Bank 17.57 16.15 SBI Card 19.17 18.79 Axis Bank 11.36 11.45

Source: RBI, CNBCTV18

Customer base and loss or gain between Nov 20 and June 21

Bank June 2021 Nov 2020 Difference HDFC Bank 14,828,277 15,386,822 -558,545 ICICI Bank 11,034,268 9,710,535 1,323,733 SBI Card 12,044,135 11,295,428 748,707 Axis Bank 7,136,582 6,884,437 252,145

Source: RBI, CNBCTV18