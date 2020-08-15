  • SENSEX
ICICI Bank raises Rs 15,000 crore equity capital in QIP, shares allotted to Monetary Authority of Singapore, Morgan Stanley Investment

Updated : August 15, 2020 02:54 PM IST

The issue price represents a 1.9 percent premium to the floor price and a discount of 1.5 percent to the closing price of the bank's equity shares.
The QIP witnessed healthy participation from the global and domestic investor  community, including foreign portfolio investors, domestic mutual funds.
ICICI Bank said it has issued 418,994,413 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 358 per equity share.
