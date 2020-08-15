ICICI Bank raises Rs 15,000 crore equity capital in QIP, shares allotted to Monetary Authority of Singapore, Morgan Stanley Investment

Second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday said it has raised Rs 15,000 crore equity capital by issuing shares to qualified investors, including Monetary Authority of Singapore, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc and Societe Generale.

ICICI Bank said it has issued 418,994,413 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 358 per equity share.

The issue price represents a 1.9 percent premium to the floor price and a discount of 1.5 percent to the closing price of the bank's equity shares on the BSE/NSE prior to the launch of the issue.

The QIP witnessed healthy participation from the global and domestic investor community, including foreign portfolio investors, domestic mutual funds and insurance companies.

"The proceeds of the issue will be used towards strengthening the capital adequacy ratio of the Bank, improving the Bank’s competitive positioning and/ or general corporate requirements or any other purposes as may be permissible under the applicable law and approved by the Board of Directors of the Bank or its duly constituted committee," according to a regulatory filing.

The Rs 15,000 crore QIP issue opened on August 10 and was closed within 24 hours after it received bids of almost Rs 62,000 crore, or 4.1 times the offer size. The bank’s issuance committee had fixed the floor price of the issue at Rs 351.36 per share, representing a 3.5 percent discount to its last closing price.

This is the first such equity fundraising by ICICI Bank since 2007, and it comes close on the heels of several other large financial institutions also joining the queue to raise funds to buffer their balance sheets amid the pandemic spread. Six banks have raised over Rs 52,700 crore since May and several others are looking to tap the markets through the course of the year.

RBI had asked all banks to conduct a COVID-19 stress test internally to analyze the impact, not heir balance sheets, asset quality, liquidity, profitability and capital adequacy over FY21-22. Based on the outcome of these stress tests, RBI has asked banks to proactively raise capital.