ICICI Bank Q4: Almost a third of book under moratorium, bank triples provision from last quarter

Updated : May 09, 2020 08:32 PM IST

A back of the envelope calculation shows that of its total loan book of Rs 6,45,290 crore, almost Rs 1,93,587 crore of its book is under a three-month moratorium.
The bank, in a call with the media, said the slippages rose due to two accounts from healthcare and oil companies, which the bank did not name.
