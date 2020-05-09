Earnings ICICI Bank Q4: Almost a third of book under moratorium, bank triples provision from last quarter Updated : May 09, 2020 08:32 PM IST A back of the envelope calculation shows that of its total loan book of Rs 6,45,290 crore, almost Rs 1,93,587 crore of its book is under a three-month moratorium. The bank, in a call with the media, said the slippages rose due to two accounts from healthcare and oil companies, which the bank did not name. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365