ICICI Bank on Tuesday introduced a debit card facility for customers availing the Loan Against Securities (LAS) from the bank. The card is available on the Visa platform. It can be used by customers across all domestic merchant establishments to make seamless POS and online transactions like payments on e-commerce portals among others, using their sanctioned LAS amount, the bank said in a statement.

a digital debit card within one business day of availing LAS, which can be accessed on the bank’s mobile app iMobile, the bank said.

post enabling the functionality. They also get the physical card within seven business days.

Existing customers of LAS will also get this card shortly.

said, “This new facility aims to provide greater accessibility to our customers to their sanctioned loan amount and enables them to use it in a frictionless manner to meet their varied needs."

India & South Asia, said, “This product allows Visa cardholders the convenience to use their overdraft credit limit with ICICI for everyday purchases, across e-commerce and face to face merchants, seamlessly.”

