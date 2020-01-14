Finance
ICICI Bank moves Bombay HC seeking recovery of bonuses from Chanda Kochhar
Updated : January 14, 2020 06:25 AM IST
The ED on Friday attached Rs 78.15 crore worth movable and immovable assets in possession of Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and the companies owned and controlled by him.
The former CEO is accused of violation of bank's code of conduct and conflict of interest in the controversial Rs 3,250 crore loan given to Videocon Group, a part of which went to a company run by her husband Deepak Kochhar.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more