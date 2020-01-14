#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
ICICI Bank moves Bombay HC seeking recovery of bonuses from Chanda Kochhar

Updated : January 14, 2020 06:25 AM IST

The ED on Friday attached Rs 78.15 crore worth movable and immovable assets in possession of Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and the companies owned and controlled by him.
The former CEO is accused of violation of bank's code of conduct and conflict of interest in the controversial Rs 3,250 crore loan given to Videocon Group, a part of which went to a company run by her husband Deepak Kochhar.
