Finance
ICICI Bank lowers lending rates by 10 basis points
Updated : July 01, 2019 01:49 PM IST
The move comes weeks after it cut its deposit rates and amid calls for banks to quickly pass on the benefits of rate cuts by the RBI, which stands at a full 75 bps since February.
The bank has cut its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR)across all tenors by 0.10 percent, they said adding the new rates areeffective immediately.
