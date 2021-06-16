Home

    ICICI Bank launches ‘ICICI Stack for Corporates’: All you need to know about it

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    ICICI Stack serves the companies and their ecosystem by bringing the full bank to them. It provides digital banking services to companies in over 15 leading industries, such as financial services, IT/ITES, pharma, and steel to name a few.

    Private lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘ICICI Stack for Corporates’, a comprehensive set of digital banking solutions for corporates and their ecosystem, including promoters, group companies, employees, dealers, and other stakeholders.
    “With an objective to cater to the ecosystem of every corporate, we have launched a digital ‘ICICI Stack for Corporates’ with many industry-first features,” Vishakha Mulaye, Executive Director of the bank, said in a statement.
    “The wide range of 360-degree solutions enables corporates to seamlessly meet all banking requirements of their ecosystem in a frictionless manner,” the bank said in a press release.
    To supplement these efforts, the bank has opened eight ecosystem branches – five of them in Mumbai and three in Delhi-NCR. It plans to launch four more branches within this financial year.
    "We have backed ICICI Stack with our IT prowess to customise it to the diverse requirements of the industries and corporates across sectors. This feature enables us to offer various solutions to corporates in a significantly expeditious manner,” Mulaye added.
    Earlier this month, the bank had launched a digital banking service to empower retail merchants in the country. Merchant Stack, as it is called, provides banking solutions and value-added services in one single place for the retailer ecosystem.
    This facility enables merchants – from grocers to large retail store chains, and online businesses – to meet their banking requirements seamlessly.
