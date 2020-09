ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Home Utsav’, a virtual property exhibition that digitally showcases real estate projects by renowned developers from key cities across the country. The exhibition is available for everyone, including ICICI bank’s customers and those who are not customers of the bank.

The exhibition offers convenience, as customers can simply browse through these projects online, from the comfort of their home and office, ICICI bank said in a statement.

Customers can also avail exclusive offers such as attractive interest rates, special processing fees and digital sanction of loans, on buying a property through this exhibition, the bank said.

In addition, ICICI bank’s customers can enjoy further benefits as they can avail of the bank’s pre-approved and insta series of products, it added.

The first ‘Home Utsav’ exhibition has been launched for the Mumbai and Pune region, where over 100 projects by more than 60 developers are being showcased. The exhibition can be accessed on homeutsavicici.com.

The bank will organise ‘Home Utsav’ in some other big cities across the country including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Delhi NCR, and Gujarat.