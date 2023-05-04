English
ICICI Bank introduces auto recharge on FASTag via UPI mandate

ICICI Bank introduces auto recharge on FASTag via UPI mandate

ICICI Bank introduces auto recharge on FASTag via UPI mandate
By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 12:04:13 PM IST (Published)

Users can set up the standing instructions through UPI mandate by a one-time process. They can use the facility to recharge FASTag affixed on the vehicle or the FASTag wallet with their chosen frequency options- daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly.

ICICI Bank on Thursday said that it has enabled FASTag auto recharge through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mandate. The facility offers an option to users to recharge their FASTag automatically as per pre-defined frequency in a digital manner, the lender said.

"It helps users to pass through the FASTag lane at toll plazas seamlessly and eliminates the inconvenience of not having sufficient funds in their accounts," the bank added.
Users can set up the standing instructions through UPI mandate by a one-time process. They can use the facility to recharge FASTag affixed on the vehicle or the FASTag wallet with their chosen frequency options- daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly. They can activate and deactivate the auto recharge facility as per their convenience.
