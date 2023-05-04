ICICI Bank introduces auto recharge on FASTag via UPI mandate

3 Min(s) Read
Users can set up the standing instructions through UPI mandate by a one-time process. They can use the facility to recharge FASTag affixed on the vehicle or the FASTag wallet with their chosen frequency options- daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly.
ICICI Bank on Thursday said that it has enabled FASTag auto recharge through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mandate. The facility offers an option to users to recharge their FASTag automatically as per pre-defined frequency in a digital manner, the lender said.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
"It helps users to pass through the FASTag lane at toll plazas seamlessly and eliminates the inconvenience of not having sufficient funds in their accounts," the bank added.
Users can set up the standing instructions through UPI mandate by a one-time process. They can use the facility to recharge FASTag affixed on the vehicle or the FASTag wallet with their chosen frequency options- daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly. They can activate and deactivate the auto recharge facility as per their convenience.