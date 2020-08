ICICI Bank's Issuance Committee at its meeting today authorised the opening of its proposed Qualified Institutional Placement of shares the same day. ICICI Bank is planning to raise around Rs 15,000 crore through the QIP.

Under the SEBI formula, the floor price for the proposed issue has been set at Rs 351.36. What this means is that investors looking to bid for ICICI Bank shares in the QIP will have to quote a price equal to or above Rs 351.36.

The decision on the final price and allotment will be decided on August 14.