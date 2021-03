Private lender ICICI Bank has announced a cut in its interest rate on Friday, making home loans available at an interest of 6.70 percent. The revised interest rates -- the lowest in 10 years -- will be effective from March 5, 2021, till March 31, 2021.

These interest rates can be availed on home loans for up to Rs 75 lakhs. For loans above Rs 75 lakhs, interest rate is pegged at 6.75 percent onwards.

Homebuyers, including those who are not customers of the bank, can apply for loans digitally on its website and app for a hassle-free and quick experience. Buyers will receive an instant sanction of the loan digitally.

“We see a resurgence in demand from consumers, who want to buy homes for their own consumption, in the past few months. We believe that this is an opportune time for an individual to buy his/her dream home, considering the prevailing low-interest rates," Head of Secured Assets, Ravi Narayan said in a press release.

Earlier, HDFC Bank, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank too had announced interest rate cuts for a short period. While SBI is offering home loans at 6.70 percent (cheapest ever offered by the bank), Kotak Mahindra has slashed the rates to 6.65 percent, also its lowest rate. HDFC bank had made credit 0.05 percent cheaper for its customers on Wednesday. The bank now offers home loans at 6.75 percent for customers with good credit histories.