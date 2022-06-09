After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked repo rate by 50 bps to 4.9 percent on Wednesday, several banks including ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and RBL Bank revised their repo linked lending rate (RLLR) as well.

Repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow from the RBI. When the repo rate goes up, the repo rate linked lending rate (RLLR) of banks also rise in tandem. This means an increase in the home loan interest rate for the borrowers.

ICICI Bank increased its external benchmark lending rate (EBLR) by 50 basis points to 8.60 percent effective June 8, 2022. " ICICI Bank External Benchmark Lending Rate (I-EBLR) is referenced to RBI Policy Repo Rate with a mark-up over Repo Rate. I-EBLR is 8.60 percent p.a.p.m. effective June 8, 2022," the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bank of Baroda also revised its Baroda repo linked lending rate (BRLLR). "For Retail Loans applicable BRLLR is 7.40 percent w.e.f. 09.06.2022 (Current RBI Repo Rate:4.90 percent + Mark-Up-2.50 percent), S.P.0.25 percent," the bank's website said.

RBI not being 'accommodative' could have serious implications

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) revised its RLLR "from 6.90 percent to 7.40 percent (repo rate (4.90 percent) + mark-up (2.50 percent)) w.e.f. 09-06-2022 for existing and new customers".

Meanwhile, the RBL Bank said its repo linked lending rate is at 10 percent, while the Bank of India said, "The effective RBLR w.e.f from 08/06/2022 is 7.75 percent as per the revised Repo rate (4.90 percent)".

On Wednesday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the unanimous decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hike the repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9 percent. The repo rate is the key interest rate at which the central bank lends money to banks.

"The repo rate is still below pre-pandemic levels... The MPC noted that in such a challenging global environment, domestic economic activity is gaining traction... We will remain focused on bringing down inflation closer to target and focus on macroeconomic stability," Shaktikanta Das said in his speech.

Earlier, the policy repo rate was hiked by 40 basis points to 4.40 percent after the MPC held an off-cycle meeting between May 2 and 4, 2022.