Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it will acquire 9.09 per cent stake in educational technology platform Myclassboard Educational Solutions Pvt Ltd for cash consideration of Rs 4.5 crore. ”ICICI Bank has entered into an agreement… in relation to an investment in Myclassboard Educational Solutions Pvt Ltd (MESPL),” the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

MESPL offers an online school management platform and reported a turnover of Rs 12 crore in FY 2020. ICICI Bank said it will acquire 9.09 per cent stake in MESPL for cash consideration of Rs 4.5 crore.