The latest business bigwig to weigh in on the current controversy surrounding perpetual bonds is top banker Uday Kotak.

Speaking at CNBC-TV18's India Business Leader Awards on Friday, Kotak, who is the recipient of the "Outstanding Business Leader of the Year" award this time around shared his views on the hotly-debated topic.

"A perpetual bond is closer to equity than debt," he said, adding that in the case of these bonds, the call option in with the issuer and not the investor.

He further said, "Perpetual bonds must be appropriately risk-priced if they are treated as debt," adding that the risks for perpetual bonds are significantly higher than the markets may have priced in.