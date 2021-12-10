IBC recoveries below pre-COVID levels; 285 firms taken to NCLT between April-September

Recoveries under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code continue to decline –even if marginally—during the pandemic years. Several instances of large haircuts by lender under IBC have cast a shadow over the code, and here’s what data shows.

The total recovery by financial creditors fell to about 35.8 percent as of September from about 43 percent a year ago, as per the latest data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India. This is only marginally lower than the previous quarter, but the trend has clearly been pointing to a decline since September of 2020. The current levels are still lower than pre-COVID recovery rates of 40 percent plus.

IBC Recovery Vs Claims (Realisation as of date)

Dec 2019: 43.15%

March 2020: 45.96%

June 2020: 30.19%

Sep 2020: 43.56%

Dec 2020: 39.80%

March 2021: 39.26%

June 2021: 36%

Sep 2021: 35.89%

But does it still remain the best tool for recovery? It certainly seems so when you compare it with other tools of resolution like the D-R-T or SARFAESI where the recovery has been lower.

Recovery via IBC Vs others (Between FY15-20)

Lok Adalat: 5%

DRT: 6%

SARFAESI: 20%

IBC: 34%

Data Source: RBI Gov Speech

While recovery is one way to gauge the effect of IBC, lets also look at the number of cases that have been resolved.

In total 4,708 cases have been admitted into IBC so far, of which 65 percent have closed and 35 percent are still ongoing.

Lenders took 285 companies to bankruptcy tribunals in the six months to September after a year-long moratorium on bankruptcy action was lifted in March. 144 companies were taken to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) benches for defaults in the September quarter alone, as per IBBI data.

Of all the companies that have been admitted into NCLT so far –only 14 percent have ended up in resolution, and almost half ended up in it is key to note that 75 percent of these cos that ended up in liquidation were already sick or defunct, so chances of recovery were lower to begin with.

Total cases under IBC

Total cases Admitted as of Sep 30: 4,708

Closed cases as of Sep 30: 3,068 (~65%)

Ongoing cases as of Sep 30: 1,640 (~35%)

Of 3,068 Closed CIRPs

Ended in liquidation: 46%**

Closed on appeal/review/settled: 23%

Withdrawn under Sec 12A: 17%

Approval of resolution plans: 14%

**76% of CIRPs ending in liquidation were earlier with BIFR or defunct

The other key area of concern has been the long delays in what was supposed to be a time-bound resolution process above all else. Here’s what data shows. 73% of ongoing cases have already exceeded 270 days, as opposed to an ideal 180 day-timeline which can be extended upto a maximum of 330 days as per current rules.

Timeline on Ongoing CIRPs

270 days: 73%

180 days <= 270 days: 12%

90 days <=180 days: 7%<= 90 days: 8%

Liquidating companies has taken even longer, with almost 40 percent of cases exceeding two years time, and a third over one year.

Timeline on Ongoing Liquidations

2 years: 39%

1 year<= 2 years: 29%

270 days <= 1 year: 7%

180 days <= 270 days: 14%

90 days <=180 days: 6%

<= 90 days: 5%

So to sum up, there’s lot left to be desired when it comes to timeline of resolutions or recovery under the code, but it is undeniable that IBC has put control bank in the hands of lenders and improved credit discipline and that perhaps sis its biggest achievement.