The number of cases admitted under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) dropped by almost 75 percent in the June quarter compared to the same period last year.

According to the latest data released by the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), only 76 corporate insolvency cases were admitted between April and June. This compares to 301 admitted in the same quarter last year, showing a decline of almost 75 percent. As many as 435 cases were admitted by bankruptcy courts in the March quarter, over 82 percent more than the June quarter.

Experts believe the sharp fall in the number of cases can largely be attributed to lockdown-related challenges. The National Company Law Tribunals remained shut during the national lockdown, and resumed working only later in May. The suspension of fresh bankruptcy proceedings for COVID-19 defaults via the IBC Ordinance, 2020 also prevented eligible firms from being taken to court.

As per the data released by IBBI, of the 76 cases that were admitted in NCLT between April and June, 12 were withdrawn, 16 found resolution, and 24 ended up in liquidation orders. The recovery made by lenders through these resolutions was also lower compared to the average recovery made in previous quarters. IBBI said that Financial Creditors realized 30.19 percent of their claims via resolution during the June quarter, compared to 44.70 percent average recovery under IBC so far.

As many as 3,911 cases of corporate insolvency have been admitted by courts till date, as per the latest data. Of these, 2,108 cases are still ongoing, and the remaining 1,803 —accounting for 46 percent of the total— have been closed either on appeal, or withdrawn, or found resolution or ended up in liquidation.

Of these 1,803 cases, 380 were closed on appeal/review/or settled, as per this data. Another 218 were withdrawn under Section 12(A) of IBC, and only 250 cases found resolution. As many as 955 cases have been closed by liquidation till data, IBBI said.

This means that 52.96 percent of the closed cases ended up in liquidation compared to 13.86 percent that were able to find any resolution.