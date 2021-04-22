IBA advises banks to curtail working hours, provide basic services Updated : April 22, 2021 08:21 PM IST "Working hours (business hours) of the banks could be restricted to 10:00 am-2:00 pm. Door step banking activities should be encouraged," read the advisory. "Ideally 50 percent of the employees may be called for "in person" duty and on rotation basis," IBA said. Published : April 22, 2021 08:21 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply