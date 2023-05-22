I-T department issues new guidelines on online gaming taxes

According to the guidelines issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), anyone who is responsible for paying to anyone else any income by way of winnings from any online game during the financial year must deduct income tax on the net winnings from the person’s user account.
The Income Tax Department on Monday issued new guidelines for the removal of difficulties in dealing with winnings from online games.
Also, tax is required to be deducted at the time of withdrawal as well as at the end of the financial year.
Multiple Wallets
Talking about multiple wallets under one user, CBDT said the main account must include every account of the user and will be registered with an online gaming intermediary. This wallet is where any taxable deposit, non-taxable deposit or the winning of the user is credited, and withdrawal by the user is debited.
However, one deductor with multiple platforms must calculate the tax required to be deducted for each platform separately.
Further, the notice clarified that self-transfer between a user's multiple accounts on the same platform shall not be considered a withdrawal or deposit.
Bonus
The CBDT noted that any deposit in the form of a bonus, referral bonus, incentives, etc, would form part of net winnings and is liable for tax to be deducted at the time of withdrawal as well as at the end of the financial year.
For non-taxable deposits, CBDT said it's necessary that the amount deposited by the user is not taxable — it's from already taxed income or not tax-chargeable. In a case where the user borrows the money and deposits it in his user account, it will be considered a non-taxable deposit.
Withdrawal of a small amount
If the withdrawal amount is very small, the tax will not be deducted if the net winnings — part of the amount withdrawn — do not exceed Rs 100 per month. However, the tax will be deducted when the net winnings from withdrawal exceed Rs 100 in the same month or a subsequent month, or if there is no such withdrawal, at the end of the financial year.
