I-T department issues new guidelines on online gaming taxes

According to the guidelines issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), anyone who is responsible for paying to anyone else any income by way of winnings from any online game during the financial year must deduct income tax on the net winnings from the person’s user account.

The Income Tax Department on Monday issued new guidelines for the removal of difficulties in dealing with winnings from online games.

Also, tax is required to be deducted at the time of withdrawal as well as at the end of the financial year.