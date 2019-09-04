I Squared Capital, NIIF, others looking to bid for IL&FS road assets: report

Investment fund I Squared Capital, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), Cube Highways and Edelweiss Financial Services are looking to buy road assets worth about Rs 20,000 crore from the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) group, reported The Economic Times.

So far 14 entities have submitted bids for 10 road assets with a debt of Rs 17,700 crore, the report said citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The road assets are in Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu (Chennai), Maharashtra (Pune), Rajasthan, West Bengal (Kharagpur), Meghalaya (Shillong) and Uttar Pradesh (Moradabad), as per the report.