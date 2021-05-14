  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance

Explained: Hybrid securities for foreign investments

Updated : May 14, 2021 05:38:22 IST

Under the former FDI path, FEMA 20(R) only recognized completely and compulsorily convertible instruments, whereas instruments like optionally or partially convertible instruments were treated as debt.
Explained: Hybrid securities for foreign investments
Published : May 14, 2021 05:37 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 billion, beats estimates

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 billion, beats estimates

Airbnb reports Q1 loss of nearly $1.2 billion, revenue rises

Airbnb reports Q1 loss of nearly $1.2 billion, revenue rises

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement