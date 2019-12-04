HUDCO reports default in repayment of dues

Public sector enterprise HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation) has defaulted on certain repayment of dues, the company said in an exchange filing late on Wednesday.

The PSU said two of its borrowing agencies have defaulted in the repayment of their dues. The filing mentioned that the defaulted amount is Rs 87.46 crore lakh against a principal outstanding of Rs 869.4 crore as on the date of the filing.

The company also said that the agencies in question have been classified as NPAs with "an impact of 1.14 percent on Gross NPA".

It's noteworthy that HUDCO recently reported a record high PAT of Rs 726 crore for Q2 of the current fiscal, over 2x higher than the previous quarter.