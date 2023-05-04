Will HSBC shareholders agree to spin off its Asia business on May 5?

Ahead of the HSBC Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday May 5, the Board urged its investors to vote against its Asia business spin-off. The pivot is an investor group led by the minority shareholder Ken Lui, which has since long sought to split the bank’s Asian and western businesses. Lui holds about HK$100 million of HSBC shares, reports Bloomberg.

The bank’s biggest shareholder with about 8 percent holding, Ping An Insurance Group Co. called for the creation of a separately listed Asia business headquartered in Hong Kong. Lui is also proposing that HSBC should restore dividend payouts and commit to paying out at least $0.51 per share in dividends each year.

According to the activist shareholders, HSBC’s business in Europe and the US has “dragged down” overall performance while its Asian operations remain highly profitable.

In 2022, HSBC’s reported loss before tax stood at $415 million in Europe. For North America, the profit before tax stood at $1.7 billion, while for Latin America it is $853 million. Asia contributed the largest chunk of $13.7 billion as reported profit before tax in 2022.

Furthermore, Lui tries to justify the Asian business spin off by citing the high cost of operations as a UK-headquartered company and rising tensions between China and the West. HSBC in its March-ended results says “The relationship between China and several countries, including the UK and the US continues to remain complex. Further sanctions or counter-sanctions, whether in connection with Russia or China, may affect the Group and its customers by creating regulatory, reputational and market risks.”

Earlier, a letter from Ken Lui said “Since 2021, the Asian business remains to contribute almost 70 percent of the bank’s profits. The profits generated in Asia were allocated to subsidize the loss suffered in Europe and America.”

HSBC has repeatedly rejected the proposal to restructure the bank, elucidating the high costs and risks.

At a shareholder meeting in Hong Kong in August 2022, HSBC set out multiple reasons why changing the bank’s structure was unviable, ranging from the length of time it would take - as long as five years - to the loss of direct access to US dollars. Furthermore, the lender states that its Asian operations rely on their connections to businesses outside of the region. HSBC cites the example of its Asian securities services business where just two out of its 20 largest clients are based in Asia, with the rest in North America or Europe.

HSBC chief reiterates that its revenues would decline if Hong Kong business was split off, which shall have repercussions on the profitability in Hong Kong. This in turn would detriment the market valuation of the business in Asia and dividend potential in Hong Kong.

Like other global banks, HSBC’s business was under pressure during the Covid pandemic owing to low interest rates globally, high competitive intensity among big lenders and the threat of digital upstarts, according to analysts.

The bank also plans to sell its retail banking operations in France. Alongside, in November 2022, HSBC announced the planned sale of banking business in Canada and now expects the transaction to complete in first quarter of 2024.

HSBC’s stock rose 21 percent year-to-date in 2023 in Hong Kong and 13 percent in London.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd which is the primary banking entity in Asia, reported its profit before tax of $5.8 billion in March 2023 ended quarter, more than double when compared with $2.7 billion in March 2022 ended quarter and 56 percent higher than December 2022 ended quarter.

Christine Fong, Councilor for Hong Kong's Sai Kung district says “we support the proposal to spin-off HSBC's Asia business”. In an interaction with CNBC International, she further adds that HSBC made a hasty decision to rescue the UK arm of Silicon Valley bank while following the order of Bank of England, instead of protecting interests of minority shareholders. Fong feels that if HSBC's Asia business spin off gets through, the bank's long term decisions will be unaffected by any political pressure from the UK government. “In case in future, there are any orders from Bank of England, HSBC will not be affected by this political pressure.”

Investors await for Friday May 5th, when the lender holds its AGM.