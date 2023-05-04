Will HSBC shareholders agree to spin off its Asia business on May 5?

Ahead of the HSBC Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday May 5, the Board urged its investors to vote against its Asia business spin-off. The pivot is an investor group led by the minority shareholder Ken Lui, which has since long sought to split the bank’s Asian and western businesses. Lui holds about HK$100 million of HSBC shares, reports Bloomberg.

The bank’s biggest shareholder with about 8 percent holding, Ping An Insurance Group Co. called for the creation of a separately listed Asia business headquartered in Hong Kong. Lui is also proposing that HSBC should restore dividend payouts and commit to paying out at least $0.51 per share in dividends each year.

According to the activist shareholders, HSBC’s business in Europe and the US has “dragged down” overall performance while its Asian operations remain highly profitable.