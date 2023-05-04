English
Will HSBC shareholders agree to spin off its Asia business on May 5?

By Vahishta Unwalla  May 4, 2023 9:15:31 AM IST (Published)

Ahead of the HSBC Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday May 5, the Board urged its investors to vote against its Asia business spin-off. The pivot is an investor group led by the minority shareholder Ken Lui, which has since long sought to split the bank’s Asian and western businesses. Lui holds about HK$100 million of HSBC shares, reports Bloomberg.

The bank’s biggest shareholder with about 8 percent holding, Ping An Insurance Group Co. called for the creation of a separately listed Asia business headquartered in Hong Kong. Lui is also proposing that HSBC should restore dividend payouts and commit to paying out at least $0.51 per share in dividends each year.
According to the activist shareholders, HSBC’s business in Europe and the US has “dragged down” overall performance while its Asian operations remain highly profitable.
X