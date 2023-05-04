Will HSBC shareholders agree to spin off its Asia business on May 5?

4 Min(s) Read
Ahead of the HSBC Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday May 5, the Board urged its investors to vote against its Asia business spin-off. The pivot is an investor group led by the minority shareholder Ken Lui, which has since long sought to split the bank’s Asian and western businesses. Lui holds about HK$100 million of HSBC shares, reports Bloomberg.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
The bank’s biggest shareholder with about 8 percent holding, Ping An Insurance Group Co. called for the creation of a separately listed Asia business headquartered in Hong Kong. Lui is also proposing that HSBC should restore dividend payouts and commit to paying out at least $0.51 per share in dividends each year.
According to the activist shareholders, HSBC’s business in Europe and the US has “dragged down” overall performance while its Asian operations remain highly profitable.