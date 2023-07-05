homefinance NewsHSBC Returns to Private Banking in India to Tap Growing Wealth

HSBC Returns to Private Banking in India to Tap Growing Wealth

CNBCTV 18
2 Min Read

By Vahishta Unwalla  Jul 5, 2023 12:36:24 PM IST (Published)

Number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in India with more than $30 million to invest, is predicted to increase 58 percent by 2027, according to HSBC.

HSBC Holdings Plc marks a return to the Indian market as Europe’s largest lender seeks to serve the nation’s growing rich. The business is aimed at professionals, entrepreneurs and their families with investable assets of more than $2 million, the London-based bank said in a statement on July 3.

The move underscores how global wealth managers are increasingly competing with local firms to manage India’s fortunes. The nation overtook China as the world’s most populous earlier this year and the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in India with more than $30 million to invest is predicted to increase 58 percent by 2027, according to the bank.


HSBC has plans to recruit about 30 bankers to service wealthy clients through the private bank in India, Bloomberg reported in April, after deciding to exit the market in 2015. The return follows HSBC’s introduction of private banking in Thailand in 2021, in addition to Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and parts of mainland China last year.

Giving competition to HSBC, Julius Baer is also aggressively ramping up its India wealth business. Furthermore, Liechtenstein royalty-backed LGT Wealth India is ramping up its operations in the country. 
Annabel Spring, Head of Global Private Banking and Wealth at HSBC in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 said India is offering tremendous domestic growth and demographic advantage. "We find Indian equities very interesting at this juncture". He focuses on investing in profitable companies with scale and adds that Indian valuations are justified given the growth opportunity.
HSBC, HSBC Holdings PLC, HSBC wealth management

