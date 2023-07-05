HSBC's Annabel Spring shares why the company is bank in India's private banking sector

Annabel Spring, the Head of Global Private Banking and Wealth at HSBC stated that HSBC's ambition is to become the top wealth management player in Asia, and achieving this goal necessitates a strong presence in India.

Global financial services company HSBC has re-entered the private banking sector in India after eight years. HSBC says it aims to capitalise on India's flourishing wealth management market.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Annabel Spring, the Head of Global Private Banking and Wealth at HSBC, said HSBC's ambition is to become the top wealth management player in Asia, and to do so they need a strong presence in India.

Q: HSBC is coming back to this market after eight years. Why and what do you see around you?

We are starting with a big wealth opportunity. The size of the wealth market in India is around $2.8 trillion and it is certainly growing at 8 percent. It is not just about the ultra-high net worth for those stats are incredible, 169 billionaires, it's astounding. But let us also talk about the rise in the number of millionaires. We expect by 2035 there will be over 10 million millionaires in India. It is extraordinary and that sort of opportunity is what we are looking at. Our ambition is to be the number one wealth management player in Asia and you cannot be the number one wealth management player in Asia without being in India . It's natural to bring global private banking here.

Q: Maybe about a year back, everybody wanted to be in crypto. What's hot now? What is the view on crypto now?

A: We are just as cautious about crypto as we were before. We are glad we did not suggest that our clients play. It has been an interesting market. But let us talk about what is interesting right now and where we are advising our clients. Now, the first opportunity is capturing Asian growth. India is obviously a compelling part of Asia's growth. But as we look across Asia, Southeast Asia, and North Asia, and we compare it to the relative weakness around the rest of the world, capturing Asian growth is a key theme.

The second thing we are looking at is supporting that with solid foundations. Cash is no longer king, we are looking to make sure our clients take advantage of quality credit, and quality yield and protect themselves and lock in some of those quality yields. Because we expect interest rates to soften in the medium term. Just locking in those bonds, we expect them to outperform the cash rates. So, we are making sure that people have a solid portfolio even as they stretch into Asia.

The third theme is we are in a dislocated world. What we are looking at is multi-asset solutions that can really penetrate and are actively managed and take advantage of those opportunistic moments. So, we are overweight on hedge funds, we are looking carefully at private equity opportunities, infrastructure opportunities, and even some real estate. Just to make sure that our clients are actively managed and they really penetrate that opportunity.

Lastly, the fourth one is taking advantage of technology. There is a lot of talk about AI and that's fantastic. And when people talk about it, they tend to talk about the venture capital opportunity. We think within scale businesses, there is a tremendous opportunity to deploy AI . We look at tech, not so much at the moment in the VC opportunity, but in profitable tech, and really using that AI to fuel the growth of existing scale corporates.

Q: In terms of the equity opportunity right now, whether it is private markets, or whether it is public markets. Where are you telling your clients to go out and search for those opportunities?

As I said, profitable technology. Looking across the space there, infrastructure, particularly green infrastructure, and the companies that support green infrastructure. If we look at India, and we look at that net-zero goal, the investment required is five times the current investment to get to those green infrastructure goals. Any of those companies that are looking at solar technology, wind technology, or the components thereof have tremendous investment opportunities. And then also just energy across the space. We look at energy demands and the technology underlying energy, whether it's battery, etc. There is tremendous opportunity there as well.

Q: You mentioned interest rates and how you are looking at locking down yields. What is the general sense of what will happen in the credit markets... Because that's where there has been a bit of a disconnect with markets, I think, hoping that will get rate cuts by the end of the year. But a lot of central bankers have been going ahead and hiking rates in the last month or so...

A: We have seen some hiking rates in unexpected ways and we are cautious on rates at the moment. The part where we are interested is actually in India. We are looking at that solid growth, we are wondering whether not only does India pause before some, but maybe it starts to cut rates before some. And that's why with respect to Indian equities, we are strategically long, but we are also tactically long.

We are strategically long because now India's growth means it's the fifth largest market cap in the world and so people are allocating to India as a natural part of that diversification that I talked about and that's important. But the other thing that we are saying is tactically, it's quite interesting that possibly we will see more uplift in India if rates move here first, very hard to tell.

I think the other interesting thing, just while I am on the trend of Indian equities is one of things that makes Indian equities even more interesting is this strong domestic growth is endogenous, because the world, we are neutral on equities, but we are overweight on Asia, and slightly overweight the US as well. But within that, India is quite an interesting perspective to look at for an equity player.

Q: How do you take a view on a market like India? I remember this report that I think the wealth management arm put out, saying India is the destination to be in for the next decade and beyond - that was quite a headline. Help us understand how you are looking at India from an investment perspective and whether this whole issue of slightly expensive equities, how you tackle that?

A: I think, when you look at it, first you look at the economic growth of the core market, and you say it’s broad-based. Then you have also got to look at the credibility of that growth and when we talked about rising middle-class incomes, we talked about urbanisation, we talked about the young coming into the working market, and we talked about the range of corporate opportunities and entrepreneurial opportunities here, not less technology, you really get to a very strong story for India. And if India can continue to power through that, then some of those valuations will not only be justified but quite interesting.