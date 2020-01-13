How the Yes Bank crisis unfolded — a timeline of topsy-turvy events

Cash-strapped Yes Bank has landed in fresh trouble after its former director Uttam Prakash Agarwal resigned and wrote a letter to market regulator Sebi seeking a regulatory probe into insider trading.

As the bank struggles to raise funds despite several attempts, concerns are mounting on the bank's ability to withstand a series of setbacks. In December Yes Bank said two investors--SPGP Holdings and Erwin Braich-- were interested in buying stake. But on Friday, the bank, India's fifth largest private lender, said it has rejected Braich's offer, adding that it is scaling down its fundraising plan.

The confidence of investors has taken a beating after these events.

Here a brief timeline on how Yes Bank crisis unfolded:

June 12, 2018: Yes Bank's shareholders approve Rana Kapoor's re-appointment as managing director (MD) and CEO for three years from September 1.

August 30, 2018: The bank gets RBI's nod for Kapoor to continue as MD and CEO till further notice from the central bank.

September 19, 2018: RBI cuts short founding promoter Kapoor’s term till January 31, 2019.

September 21, 2018: On the first day of trade after RBI’s announcement, Yes Bank shares tank more than 30 percent, and the lender loses as much as Rs 21,951 crore ($3.1 billion) in market value. Market insiders said that RBI’s move exemplified its increasingly assertive approach in tackling the bad debt problem plaguing India’s banking sector.

September 25, 2018: Lender’s board decides to seek RBI nod to extend Kapoor’s term until April 30, 2019. The bank's board says that it will form a committee to search for Kapoor’s successor.

September 28, 2018: Kapoor, in a tweet, says he remains committed to interests of the bank and its stakeholders. He also says he will never sell his promoter shares, but pass them on to his daughters. Rating firm CARE Ratings places Yes Bank's debt instruments under 'credit watch with developing implications', citing RBI's move to restrict Kapoor's term.

October 5, 2018: Bank names T S Vijayan, former chairman of India’s insurance regulator, and OP Bhatt, former chairman of State Bank of India, as external experts of the search and selection committee.

October 11, 2018: Yes Bank appoints advisory firm Korn Ferry to help find a new CEO.

October 17, 2018: RBI refuses to give Rana Kapoor more time and asks the lender to find a new CEO by February 1, 2019. Yes Bank says it aims to complete the recruitment process by mid-December.

October 25, 2018: Yes Bank’s second-quarter profit misses estimates by a wide berth as provisions for bad loans and mark-to-market losses more than double, and asset quality deteriorates. The lender also says it has an exposure to debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS).

October 26, 2018: The bank’s CEO search panel finalises a potential candidate profile. Korn Ferry also shares a list of candidates.

November 12, 2018: Media reports say that Yes Bank sought guidance from the RBI on Ashok Chawla continuing as chairman after being named in a corruption charge-sheet.

November 14, 2018: Ashok Chawla resigns from Yes Bank's board. Vasant Gujarathi also steps down as independent director.

November 15, 2018: OP Bhatt resigns as an external expert of the search and selection committee, due to “potential conflict of interest”.

November 19, 2018: Independent director Rentala Chandrashekhar resigns.

November 20, 2018: Yes Bank says that selection process for the MD and CEO is on track, and recent resignations of board members bear no impact.

November 27, 2018: Rating agency Moody’s downgrades the lender’s rating, saying the resignations from the bank’s board raise concerns over corporate governance.

November 28, 2018: Media reports say Kapoor’s investment vehicles' transactions could be questioned by investors and regulators; Yes Bank denies involvement with the fund management of these investment vehicles.

March 1, 2019: Ravneet Gill takes charge as Yes Bank MD and CEO. The bank's shares gain nearly 3 percent on the back of new appointment.

March 5, 2019: RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Yes Bank for non-compliance in Swift operations.

April 1, 2019: Reports emerge about the bank coming under Sebi probe over potential insider trading violations. Reports also emerge about possible revamp of the top management under the new CEO.

April 26, 2019: Yes Bank posts a net loss of Rs 1,506.6 crore in the fourth quarter. The aggregate outstanding funded exposure of bank stands at Rs 2,528 crore at the end of the fiscal year, of which Rs 2,442 crore is classified as NPA.

April 29, 2019: Brokerage Macquarie downgrades the bank's rating to "underperform" following the fourth-quarter results, saying that loan book clean-up, investments in retail business and pivoting of the business model within corporate segment would keep return ratios subdued for long.

April 30, 2019: Bank shares plunge nearly 30 percent after the quarter results are announced.

May 3, 2019: RBI slaps Rs 11 lakh fine on Yes Bank for violating money transfer norms.

May 9, 2019: Rating agencies India Ratings and Research and ICRA downgrade the bank’s long term rating to negative.

May 15, 2019: Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi appointed additional director on Yes Bank board.

June 3, 2019: Reports emerge that Yes Bank is in discussions with private equity firms Advent International and Apax Partners to raise as much as Rs 3,000 crore.

June 11, 2019: RBI slaps Rs 11.25 lakh fine on Yes Bank for violating prepaid payment instrument norms.

July 18, 2019: YES Bank shares slump 19 percent after first quarter profit plunges. The shares fall further after reports emerge about Rana Kapoor's pledging of entire stake in the bank.

August 10, 2019: Yes Bank appoints Anurag Adlakha as CFO.

August 23, 2019: Reports emerge about the bank being in the talks with some private equity (PE) companies to raise about Rs 9,000 crore ($1.2 billion).

September 21, 2019: Rana Kapoor sells 2.75 percent stake in Yes Bank through open market, reduces equity to 6.89%.

October 3, 2019: Yes Bank group president Rajat Monga quits.

October 7, 2019: Reports emerge that the bank is looking to raise about Rs 2,000 crore by selling 15 percent of its stake through equity issuance.

October 11, 2019: Yes Bank co-promoter Gogia and family says they are willing to dilute stake if large investor comes in.

November 1, 2019: Reports of Yes Bank getting binding offer of $1.2 billion from Hong Kong's SPGP Holdings emerge.

November 1, 2019: Yes Bank posts a Rs 600.1 crore net loss in September quarter.

November 3, 2019: DBS denies reports of Yes Bank acquisition after the latter claims in the exchange filing that it received strong interest from multiple foreign, as well as, domestic private equity and strategic investors.

November 14, 2019: Yes Bank’s auditor BSR & Co seeks fresh audit after complaints were leveled by a whistleblower about irregularities in the bank and conflict of interests in relation to founder Rana Kapoor.

November 30, 2019: SPGP Holdings, backed by Canada-based Erwin Braich, offers $1.2 billion deal to YES Bank.

December 2, 2019: Yes Bank shares slump 5 percent as brokerages raise concerns over ‘lesser-known investors.’

December 6, 2019: Shares of Yes Bank fall over 9 percent after global rating agency Moody's downgrade the ratings of the private sector lender with a 'negative' outlook, citing asset quality concerns and the shrinking capital.

December 11, 2019: Brokerage Macquarie questions YES Bank's board for announcing offer from Braich, who has been involved in several lawsuits, without a background check.

December 17, 2019: Concerns emerge about the future of the bank with experts pointing towards merging the lender with a much established bank. Experts point towards Kotak Mahindra Bank as the likely option.

January 10, 2020: Yes Bank board member Uttam Prakash Agarwal resigns citing poor corporate governance.

January 13, 2020: YES Bank announced that it will not proceed with the $1.2 billion offer by Canada-based Erwin Braich. It also further scales down its fund raising plans.

January 13, 2020: Former director Uttam Prakash Agarwal wries a letter to Sebi seeking a regulatory probe into insider trading. The bank's share fell more than 6 percent to 42.10 on the BSE.

