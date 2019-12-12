How Ujjivan Financial will be priced after its small finance bank's strong market debut
Updated : December 12, 2019 04:12 PM IST
As per RBI’s regulation, the promoters of Ujjivan SFB need to reduce their holding in the small finance bank to 40 percent in a phased manner from the current 83.3 percent. T
A quick comparison of Ujjivan SFB with its peers reveals that the bank enjoys superior net interest margin (NIM), return on equity (RoE) and return on asset (RoA).
However, in terms of valuations it is neither the cheapest, nor the most expensive.
