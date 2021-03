Mutual funds (MFs) are professionally managed by fund managers. Individuals who don’t wish to invest in equities directly can invest in MF.

There are several mutual funds available in the market which must be chosen by investors after defining goals, identifying risk factors and considering the past returns.

Let’s have a look at some of the best performing mutual funds in India in the last five years (as of March 9, 2021):

Equity linked saving scheme (ELSS)

According to Sahil Arora - director, Paisabazaar, ELSS funds qualify for tax deduction under Section 80C. Their lock-in period of 3 years is one of the shortest among all tax saving investment options eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C.

As these funds primarily invest in equities, Arora says, they usually beat fixed income instruments under Section 80C in terms of returns by a wide margin over the long term.

ELSS Funds 5 year Return (Annualised) Mirae Asset Tax Saver Reg Gr 22.50 Quant Tax Plan Gr 22.27 BOI AXA Tax Advantage Reg Gr 18.59 Canara Robeco Equity Taxsaver Reg Gr 18.47 JM Tax Gain Gr 18.05

(Source: Morningstar India)

While these funds usually follow a flexi-cap investment strategy, some of them may have a large-cap bias while others may follow a capitalisation agnostic approach.

Hence,Arora suggests investors to go through the leaflets, presentations and other product literatures of ELSS funds while making fund selection to select funds matching their own risk appetites.

Large cap fund

As per Sebi regulations, large cap funds have to invest at least 80 percent of their assets in large cap companies, i.e. top 100 companies in terms of market capitalisation. These companies usually have a large market share and competitive edge in their respective sectors or segments and hence, are better positioned to deal with economic uncertainties.

Large Cap Fund 5 year Return (Annualised) Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Reg Gr 17.69 Axis Bluechip Fund Gr 17.51 Mirae Asset Large Cap Reg Gr 17.48 ICICI Pru Bluechip Gr 15.78 HSBC Large Cap Equity Gr 15.60

(Source: Morningstar India)

Mid-cap fund

Midcap funds have to invest at least 65 percent of their corpus in midcap companies i.e. companies ranked 101st to 250th in terms of market capitalisation.

As these companies usually have the potential to generate higher returns than large cap companies, Arora explains that mid cap funds can deliver higher returns than large cap funds during economic revivals. Similarly, midcap funds have higher downside risk potential during market corrections and periods of economic uncertainties.

Mid Cap Fund 5 year Return (Annualised) Axis Midcap Gr 19.86 Kotak Emerging Equity Reg Gr 19.16 DSP Midcap Reg Gr 18.34 Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Gr 18.28 Edelweiss Mid Cap Gr 18.09

(Source: Morningstar India)