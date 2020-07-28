Finance How to use UPI AutoPay feature for making recurring payments? Updated : July 28, 2020 04:13 PM IST National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has recently launched UPI AutoPay feature to ease recurring online payments. This feature allows customers to set an e-mandate for recurring payments of up to Rs 2,000 on the UPI platform. For payments above Rs 2,000, customers will have to execute every mandate with the UPI PIN. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply