How to start your Financial Journey

By: Rashida Roopawalla

Although most women understand the importance of being financially independent, a large number still lack the confidence to manage their own finances. Women today are working in senior positions in many organisations, yet many do not have a strong hold on managing their finances. No matter what stage of life you are in, everyone has their own goals and objectives. I believe that having financial independence should ideally feature as a very important life goal. My mom always said that when a woman is financially independent, she can live life on her own terms.

Just like financial independence is paramount, confidence to manage one’s own money is important as well. Women today should know and believe that they are equally good, if not better, at making sensible money decisions.

I started my journey by simply saving a certain percentage of my salary every month and scaled that up every year. Although initially my investment journey was fairly conservative, consisting of only FDs, RDs and a few debt funds, I moved to having a more diversified asset allocation as I scaled up my knowledge in the domain. Just knowing that I have my own savings and investments has made me confident of having a clear path to achieve my life goals. Here are some of the things that have helped me, and I believe these can help other women too.

Planning is key

Single or married, planning for your finances should be a part of your life at any stage. A plan that provides a sense of direction on how to steer your finances. You can be a catalyst for bringing in an element of discipline and focus on the family’s financial plan. This simply means knowing what the sources of income and liabilities for the family are, having, a clear understanding of the goals you want to achieve (at least the near-term goals) and a simple plan to achieve these goals.

Savings over Spending

Having a savings budget essentially means putting aside a certain percentage of the total household income into savings. I started by putting away 30% of my earnings every month and gradually scaled that up every year. The idea is to monitor whether expenses are overshooting and to find ways to curb them.

Don’t be ignorant

Having a good grip on finances is as much required as knowing the likes and dislikes of your family members and their needs. Even if you don’t have an income of your own, you must know the sources of family income and their use. Know how much insurance the family has. Know where the documents are stored. Know if the family’s liabilities are covered through term-life policies so that if something were to happen to the earning members the debt would be covered.

Seek advice and learn

Not all of us are experts. Taking sound advice from time to time isn’t a bad thing. Hire a financial planner who can answer questions and guide you in making a comprehensive plan. Beware of free advice. A good planner will always focus on your goals and aspirations and help you stay focused on achieving those goals.

Keep basic hygiene in place

Having basic hygiene in place is crucial while investing. This is an area that most tend to ignore or consider as unimportant. This includes using the joint accounts for your savings and investments; having nominees registered in all your investments, maintaining a monthly/quarterly basic excel file with a list of all your investment details, and use of digital mediums of investing and banking.

Financial independence is not about having the funds, only, it’s about the ability to make decisions in times of need and uncertainty to ensure a comfortable and meaningful life. A financially empowered woman is not just more confident but also more productive and creates a good work-life balance.

Disclaimer: Ms. Rashida Roopawalla is the Chief Operating Officer of Edelweiss Asset Management Limited (EAML) and the views expressed above are her own.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully