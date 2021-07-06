How to get global funds in your asset allocation?

With exposure in international markets increasing, investors are exploring global funds to add to their portfolios. To better understand the dos and don'ts of investing in global markets and the asset allocation strategies that work, CNBC-TV18's Sumaira Abidi brings in Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited, and Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money. In this webinar, these experts talk about the type of global funds one can invest in, mistakes to avoid when investing globally, and key tips on global investing.

