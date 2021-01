State Bank of India or SBI offers a ‘Green PIN’ facility that enables customers a feasible way to generate their debit card or credit card PIN on their own.

Green PINs are typically sent to the customers through an SMS and are not the actual PIN.

SBI offers various methods to generate the ‘Green PIN’ which should be in turn used to generate the actual PIN.

Here are the steps to generate SBI 'Green PIN' via ATM, SMS and mobile number (Compiled by Paisabazaar)

Via SBI ATM

Step 1: Visit the nearest SBI ATM to initiate SBI ATM PIN generate process

Step 2: Then, select the PIN generation option on the screen

Step 3: Enter the 11 digit SBI Account Number that the ATM card has been provided for

Step 4: Enter the registered mobile number and press on ‘Confirm’

Step 5: On the next screen, it will display a message appreciating the account holder to be a part of the SBI Green initiative

Step 6: SBI ATM will then display a confirmation message upon successful SBI PIN generation

Step 7: Then account holder will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number, which will be valid for 2 days

Step 8: Within the specified 2 days, customers can visit any SBI ATM and use the PIN change option

Via SMS

Step 1: From the registered mobile number, send an SMS to 567676 using the format PIN <XXXX> <YYYY>

Step 2: Here XXXX denotes the last four digits of the SBI ATM card while YYYY denotes the last four digits of the SBI Account Number.

Step 3: Once the SMS is sent, the account holder will receive an OTP (One Time Password) which the account holder can use within 2 days for SBI PIN generate process at the nearest SBI ATM.

Via Customer Care

Step 1: Call SBI toll free customer care at 1800 11 22 11/ 1800 425 3800 or 080-26599990

Step 2: Follow the instructions and select the 'ATM and Prepaid Card Services' option

Step 3: Select '1' to generate Green PIN. Enter the debit card number and account number and confirm