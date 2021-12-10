How to avail pre-approved SBI personal loan via YONO app? Here's a step-by-step guide

State Bank of India’s customers who require urgent funds can apply for pre-approved personal loans (PAPL) through bank’s YONO app, the lender said in a statement. For the same, the bank said, customers can get a 100 percent waiver in processing charges.

“This offer is available till January 31, 2022,” the lender said.

Here are key things to know about SBI’s pre-approved personal loans:

Eligibility

Currently, this loan is available for a category of customers who are pre-selected on certain parameters and are pre-defined, the bank mentioned.

Customers can check their eligibility by sending this SMS to 567676 - “PAPL<space><last 4 digits of SBI Savings Bank Account No.>”.

Interest Rate

The bank said it is offering lowest interest rate starting at 9.60 percent for availing pre-approved personal loans

How to avail Pre-Approved Personal Loans (PAPL) on YONO:

Step 1: Login to YONO

Step 2: Click on 'Avail Now'

Step 3: Select loan amount and tenure

Step 4: Enter OTP received on the registered mobile number -> Amount Credited