How to achieve financial goals in 2021-22

ICICI prudential Mutual Fund CNBCTV-18.com present Smart Investor, an exclusive e-forum with leading voices from the industry sharing insights on how mutual funds can help you reach your goals through a range of simple and relevant investment solutions. In this episode, Santosh Nair of CNBC-TV18 and Pankaj Mathpal, Founder and CEO, Optima Money discuss how you can achieve your financial goals in 2021-22.