How the Singh brothers stripped Religare bare of Rs 3,000 crore
Updated : October 19, 2019 12:59 PM IST
The FIR against the duo along with erstwhile CEO Sunil Godhwani provides details of the modus operandi of the systematic asset stripping.
Moreover, it once again throws into stark relief the fact that regulatory oversight failed and the company which saw an inspection as far back as 2010 managed to operate under the radar, continuing with innumerable irregularities without any fear.
