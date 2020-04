Banks have been the good Samaritans during the COVID-19 lockdown. They have dispensed all critical services for the larger betterment of the society. The humanitarian efforts of banks will remain in discussion, albeit for some time. The narrative will change in the coming quarters as banks will get questioned on their de-risking measures and resultant asset quality by one and all - statutory auditors, regulators, investors, respective boards and the media. The asset classification measures announced by RBI will partly alleviate the pain.

In the revised norms announced on April 17, 2020, the regulator has extended the 3-month moratorium to all standard borrowers as on March 1, 2020 viz., tenor extension has been extended to borrowers whose commitments had also fallen due on or before February 29, 2020. However, the days past due on a loan would be netted off from moratorium for NPA classification. The banks will need to get these amendments approved by their respective boards.

The larger issue of extending loan tenors equitably on such a large scale remains challenging. As loan documentation is a bilateral-legally binding agreement between the lender and the borrowers for a specified period, extending loan tenors would require re-documentation and/or additional documentation. During times of restricted mobility, the benefit would be difficult to pass on to millions of deserving borrowers, especially for MSME and SME borrowers, who do not have legal advisors at their beck and call.

The banks were expecting relaxation in norms for asset classification, including provisioning requirements. These are unprecedented times, when money movement has come to a standstill across the world. Even borrowers with unblemished track record could encounter cashflow issues much beyond the stated moratorium period, because of cascading effects of disruptions and dislocations in this intertwined world. There is high probability of sound businesses getting adversely affected and they would get stigmatised for life by these classifications. Hence, extension of period for sub-standard classification may have been worth considering.

The risk weighted assets of banks/total assets of the banking sector is likely to deteriorate, with several banks lining up for capital raise in the next 1-2 years. Banks needed to conserve capital to be able to lend and serve the economy; and relaxation in provisioning norms for a temporary period would have facilitated the same. In the revised guidelines provisioning requirements have been stipulated at 10 percent on all accounts under standstill, spread over 2 quarters, which can be adjusted against actual slippages.

Banking behavioural patterns in such times have been quite predictable. They tend to become conservative and this will take a toll on the economic growth. Banks with better collection mechanisms and risk controls would be able to contain slippages - whoever reaches the borrower first would be in a better position to contain the slippages.

Banks with strong collection mechanisms, such as throughputs through current accounts and CMS arrangements, would be able to manage their delinquencies. Any slippages in unsecured portfolio would attract 100 percent provisions; banks with higher provision cover of 60-65 percent and above would be better off.

Statutory and regulatory auditors will impose regulatory rule books for account classification – they will do their jobs. Institutional investors and media will put premia on de-risking, lower slippages and conservative provisioning norms. Banks may resort to curtailment of undisbursed lines of relatively weak customers – thereby deprive the borrowers of the necessary growth capital. Resultant portfolio may shift towards better rated bulky assets and this asset shift would have short to medium term impact on the NIMs, until the portfolios are re-calibrated in line with the stabilisation of economy.

The introduction of long-term repo operations for an aggregate amount of Rs 50,000 crore for investments in market instruments of NBFCs will reinvigorate the debt capital market and is a welcome step. 50 percent of the same is being earmarked for small and medium sized NBFC/MFIs, who in turn cater to the supply chain of the country.

A point to be kept in mind is that most banks would need to recaliberate their NBFC/MFI sectoral exposures, since these had been revised lower after the IL&FS & DHFL crises following demands from external stakeholders and rating agencies. Banks will need to approach their boards and/or risk monitoring committees to revise their sectoral limits to NBFC/MFIs.

Towards providing need-based capital for SME/MSMEs, refinancing window of Rs 50,000 crore has been introduced for NABARD, SIDBI and NHB. This limit can be productively utilised if loans are expeditiously disbursed to borrowers. Any delays in assessment of requirements and loan documentation would defeat the purpose. A templated approach for MSME customers could come in handy.

These are testing times and banks will have to recalibrate their strategies every quarter. Hope the COVID-19 crisis is contained and mankind prevails.