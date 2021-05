New technologies have been knocking on the door of the BFSI sector for a while now, and they are ushering in drastic changes for the average investor. The credit goes to FinTech startups who have been revolutionizing various aspects of the Financial Sector via technologies such as AI and Machine Learning. Such state-of-the-art solutions are not merely assisting businesses in addressing wide-ranging need-gaps that currently prevail in the market. They are also becoming an integral part of people’s day-to-day lifestyles.

Smartphones, affordable internet access, and the app-driven ecosystem are all nudging this change, while smart technological approaches are at the heart of it all. It goes without saying that the next generation of financial services will largely be automated, thanks to AI, Big Data, and other avant-garde technologies. At the same time, they will be more personalized, cost-effective, and time-efficient.

So, it becomes critical to know some of the key trends in this burgeoning smart tech arena. We have brought together some of them for you.

Current trends in the smart tech phenomenon

Since demonetization, people and organizations have moved online to transact, giving life to digital payment gateways. These gateways became an overnight sensation, as they offered a multitude of financial services within a single platform, giving traditional banking institutions a run for their money. It made instant payments possible even for stock market investing, gold and commodity trading, a feat that would have been unimaginable a decade ago. It initiated a rush to upgrade data management systems in tune with the latest smart tech available. These smart payment options served citizens well even during the pandemic, as people were forced to adhere to social distancing norms.

Similarly, the internet of things (IoT) ecosystem and innovation through cloud computing are prime examples of smart technologies which have radically improved operations for scores of organizations. It has helped in the enhancement of procedures and structural efficiencies.

Due to the sheer size of data that can be accessed on the cloud, and IoT’s role in connecting all devices to a single network, companies are more productive. It has resulted in the fast-racking of service delivery to clients and customers. Investors can switch between multiple devices and access personal, as well as publicly available information on the market seamlessly due to the progress made in this space.

Further to this, handling the trading data of millions of users requires heavy investment in infrastructure. The fact that organizations are going the extra mile to install them, shows how transformative smart technologies have been in delivering the goods. When it comes to data analytics, Smart analytics is now a priority for financial players, as it allows them to mine customer data for gaining a better understanding of their choices in a matter of minutes. The overall insights it provides could then be used to improve customer service for investors on digital platforms.

Technologies and processes disrupting the financial sector

The simple yet unique innovation is also taking place in the UI/UX design space, with current approaches focusing on human-centered design. It is bringing agility and user-friendly interfaces to the fore, a means to bring new investors on board. Until recently, not much emphasis was provided to aspects such as a customer’s digital literacy, the free-flowing design aspect of an app or platform, and uncluttering the features for better accessibility.

Now that a majority of investment functions are carried out on smartphones and desktops, it makes sense to double down on agility and aesthetic elements to entice new investors. The ease of investing is supported by how smart codes are written to design these applications. As we enter the realm of hands-free operations, machine learning-led voice-controlled functions will be the future of financial investing. Add to this, the proliferation of Robo-advisory services and algo-trading, which use complex algorithms to crunch unstructured big data to offer sound investment advice. With little interference from humans, the margin of error is almost non-existent, allowing these services to scale up and speed up processes.

Of all the innovations, AI-backed tech applications are ruling the roost for BFSI companies, as it gives them an edge in tracking historical data to create better marketing campaigns, compliance standards, and fraud detection mechanisms.

Financial fraud and data theft have been issues of major concern for corporations for eternity, and AI is helping set up robust cybersecurity measures. New policies are being drafted as a consequence, while threat detection has been streamlined to constantly improve and upgrade existing applications. Real-time monitoring, two-factor authentication, facial recognition, and digital KYC is the way forward, as it has positively impacted the digital inclusion agenda of the government.

Financial institutions are also discovering the advantages of integrating Blockchain technologies for next-gen services. The Bitcoin phenomenon took the world by storm a few years ago, and even the RBI is keen on introducing secure cryptocurrency frameworks and guidelines. They believe that the blockchain-backed architecture holds the potential to simplify transactions and allow smooth trades. Amidst such buzzing market dynamics and futuristic innovations, smart tech stands out as an avenue that connects people, businesses, and economies for the 5th phase of the industrial revolution.