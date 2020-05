In a big push to revive the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package -- nearly 10 percent of India’s GDP. This includes government's recent announcements on supporting key sectors and also measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The government and RBI had before this announced a package of Rs 7.79 lakh crore.

On April 27, the central bank said it had decided to open a special liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore for mutual funds to ease liquidity pressure on mutual funds.

On April 17, RBI had conducted the fourth and the final tranche of the Rs 1 lakh crore targeted long term repo operation (TLTRO) by infusing Rs 25,000 crore into the system. Rs 50,000 crore via refinance scheme was also allotted for NBFCs.

On March 27, RBI had said that Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity will be injected into system through various measures. Liquidity of Rs 2.8 lakh crore was injected in the financial markets through various instruments between February and March 27.