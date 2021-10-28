How MFI’s are empowering underserved in hinterlands of Bharat

In a country as large and diverse as India, there is no dearth of entrepreneurial aspirations. There are stories abound in the microfinance industry of women entrepreneurs uplifting their families through sheer grit and hard work. Given the right capital support, a large section of society can work their way out of poverty. So, the question then is - what stops most of them from availing the right financing?

A multitude of factors - including legacy low education levels, social inhibitions and asymmetric information along with vagaries of environment have resulted in the poor being the most vulnerable section of the society to any form of economic or social disruption.

For generations they have been at the mercy of local money lenders who charged them abnormally high interest rates. Formal banking channels were not able to reach remote locations owing to high cost of operations and this resulted in large part of population in hinterlands of Bharat being financially underserved. This is where microfinance players have helped bridge the gap.

In a span of less than three decades, microfinance industry has expanded its coverage to over 630 of the 718 districts in the country, serving ~60 million borrowers and a loan portfolio of about Rs 2.4 lakh crore. It is the second largest category of retail loans after mortgages.

As per a December 2020 Nomura report, microfinance industry has grown at 30 percent CAGR between FY2008 to FY2020 and increased their coverage from about 10.7 percent of addressable households to about 38 percent during the same period.

While naysayers might say that about 82 percent of this loan portfolio is concentrated in top 10 states, the fact is that micro lenders are continuously testing new markets, identifying new clients, serving them at their doorstep and helping them become financially secure.

To keep up with the changing requirements of customers, the microfinance industry (including fintechs) is also evolving by offering various banking products including savings accounts and other financial products like life insurance, pension schemes etc.

All of this is at the customer’s doorstep now, which puts the customers at ease. These efforts are bearing fruit by ensuring habit of saving in a bank account among a large section of population that is not used or exposed to it. Thanks to regular customer connect – be it weekly, fortnightly or monthly; the micro finance companies are able to educate the customers of the products and services that are offered, their rights and duties, new products and services including their terms etc., during the periodic interactions. These interactions empower customers to have a strong right to demand services and make sound financial decisions.

The industry has been through several crises in the past where local disruptions caused by natural calamities had impacted operations in a state or two but never has it faced such prolonged period of disruption to the economic activity of its clients as this time because of COVID-19.

Though many of the customers were adversely impacted they have been highly resilient and have always bounced back strongly. Hence, while there was a temporary dip in the collection efficiency, the industry is now turning round a corner and is closer to collection efficiency of around 95 percent in most states. This has been possible as the industry stood by its customers helping them in every way possible to ensure they tide through the difficult times. In the absence of a third wave and the continued strong economic uptick, we expect the microfinance industry to continue to grow at about 15 percent - 20 percent CAGR over the next 5 years.

Microfinance is one industry which is a win-win for all stakeholders be it the customers, microfinance industry, Government or the society at large. With the strong impetus on financial inclusion by the Government, rapid adoption of technology and increasing pace of dissemination of information there is one outcome that is certain – the power is shifting in favor of the customer! For India to grow, Bharat has to be a part of the growth story and it is here that the micro finance companies will play their part in ensuring last mile delivery of financial services.

The author, Shalabh Saxena, is MD and CEO at Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd. The views expressed are personal