How lending companies can go digital seamlessly Updated : April 10, 2021 06:40 PM IST Digital tools are transforming legacy lending systems, making them more secure, safe and swift, benefitting both borrowers and loan providers. In India, this trend has accelerated in the past few years after Demonetisation and the introduction of GST, as well as the Digital India mission. Published : April 10, 2021 06:40 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply