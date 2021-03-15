How investment habits of women are changing in India

The recent trends show that there has been an increase in women investors in the equity market. Demand for financial independence, the increasing need to share household expenses due to rampant pay cuts and lay-offs, low returns on bank fixed deposits and real-estate investments, and attractive valuations since late March have led to an increasing number of investors participating in the equity markets, experts opine.

According to Kavitha Subramanian, Co-Founder, Upstox, the brokerage has witnessed a nearly 4X jump in accounts opened by women since last year. Of these, more than 75 percent were first-time women investors, about 60 percent were millennial women, and more than 35 percent were housewives.

“This is a reflection of the fact that women are inherently good at planning and managing finances for themselves and their family. Even so, the total share of women's accounts remains at 13 percent. While women today are more financially independent, many are yet to familiarise themselves with the world of finance. We are confident this number will continue to grow as financial awareness and education reach more women across India, including Tier 2 & 3 cities,” Subramanian opines.

Jaideep Arora, CEO at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, while comparing January 2020 numbers with January 2021, says that the number of women who opened an account with Sharekhan in January 2021 was 77 percent more than the number of accounts opened in January last year.

"The same parameter when comparing December 2020 and December 2019 stands at 66 percent. This sort of growth was true across most of 2020-21 when compared to 2019 which implies that women were major contributors to the capital market participation growth we saw in 2020," he stresses.

Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5paisa.com adds that the rise in numbers of women investors is positive for Indian equity markets and personal finance space.

Tejas Khoday, Co-founder and CEO, FYERS says that they have witnessed 40 percent increase in women traders on the platform as compared to before March 2020.

"The majority of female investors are from the metro cities with Mumbai leading the chart followed by Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Chennai. We are also seeing investors from Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata slowly join the wagon. Since the majority of female investors are from the metro cities, it indicates that working women are investing in markets," Khoday tells.