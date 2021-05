Parliament passing the Insurance Bill to hike the FDI limit is a great move by the government. The increase of the FDI limit from 49 percent to 74 percent has been one of the most needed steps to boost the insurance infrastructure in the country. The category which is plagued by under penetration and lack of awareness, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities, can now get catered to.

Insurance penetration can be improved, only if better resources are available to insurers. The funds' infusion will also help in digitization and technology integration into the sector.

Insurance is one sector, where India is far behind when compared to its global counterparts. In order to raise the bar for insurance globally, India needs a healthier insurance penetration, especially in the smaller regions. The insurance penetration in India is as low as 3.76 percent which is lower than many other countries in Asia. The insurance density performance is also not encouraging, we stand at $78 against a whopping global average of $818.

The FDI limit increase will help in improving in insurance penetration and density in the country.

Higher insurance penetration means there will be increased competition, availability and accessibility of products and services at lower costs, integration of innovation and technology. Small insurance companies will benefit immensely from the boost and foreign collaboration will lead to adaptation of global technology and practices. This will lead to increased digitization in the sector, which is one of the most important steps to push insurance into the tier 2 and 3 markets.

If we look at the outcome for the 2015 amendment, the raising of FDI cap from 26 percent to 49 percent itself resulted in a liquidity infusion of over Rs 26,000 crore into the sector. Around twenty-eight companies could access foreign investment since the FDI limit was raised and assets under management for the insurance sector increased by 76 percent in the last five years. There was an increased improvement in the sector.

Insurance companies in India are still facing severe liquidity pressures and constraints with capital. The covid pandemic in the last one year has added to the situation. If increasing the FDI limit from 26 percent-49 percent brought in a drastic change to the sector in the last few years; it is expected that further increase of FDI limit to 74 percent will lead to way more improvement, that is needed in the sector.

Most importantly, the FDI limit increase will lead to employment generation in the insurance sector, which is another significant issue in the country. The job market is India has always faced the demand-supply gap and job creation has always been a significant aspect for the overall economic growth of the country.

The Covid pandemic has made the situation worse in the country. The FDI boost will be helpful in generating employment. When only with 56 insurance companies, we have nearly 41 lakh employees (as per reports); funds infusion into the sector will lead to the requirement of more employees. Other than agents, the sector will employ people from technology, insurance product experts, marketing professionals, which will boost employment.

The good thing about the bill is that it carries several safeguards that ensure that the control lies ultimately with the Indian entity. As per Section 27E of the Insurance Act, the bill ensures that the funds of policy holders are within the confinement of Indian boundaries. A fixed proportion of the income has to be kept in the reserve for policyholder claims, irrespective of the foreign investor’s financial situation. The management control of the company would also be with the Indian promoter. This will keep all rights for the investment, reserved under Indian entities.

The government has taken a great step by increasing the FDI limit, which will firstly help more and more Indians get covered under the financial blanket and then help the sector improve its offerings in terms of products and services.