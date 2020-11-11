  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Nifty settles at 12,750; metal, pharma stocks gain
Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets
Oil falls as renewed lockdowns counter COVID-19 vaccine hopes
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar
Home Finance
Finance

How Indian banks can use power of network intelligence to combat fraud

Updated : November 11, 2020 04:30 PM IST

Criminal networks and banks’ fraud detection machinery are pitted against each other across a highly interconnected digital ecosystem.
A robust fraud management mechanism that relies on networked intelligence, provided, and leveraged by multiple stakeholders in the ecosystem, will bring greater efficacy.
How Indian banks can use power of network intelligence to combat fraud

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Godrej Group to invest Rs 1,000-1,500 crore in housing fin arm in next 2-3 years

Godrej Group to invest Rs 1,000-1,500 crore in housing fin arm in next 2-3 years

COVID-19 vaccine a short-term noise, Nifty Bank driving market moves for last 1 month, says Shankar Sharma of First Global

COVID-19 vaccine a short-term noise, Nifty Bank driving market moves for last 1 month, says Shankar Sharma of First Global

Bharat Forge reports Q2 net loss of Rs 1.32 cr

Bharat Forge reports Q2 net loss of Rs 1.32 cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement