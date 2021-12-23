How fintech companies function and how they differ from banks?

Technology has always been the backbone of the financial market for ages, whether it is Share Market or Banks or Insurance companies or Startups, that enable our day-to-day transactions. Finance backed by technology is not new. What is new is the awareness and its wide usage in our circadian life.

Fintech is nothing but an abbreviation of financial technology which broadly means the use of technology in financial services. It is the inventive utilization of innovation in the architecture and delivery of financial services and products. The use of fintech cuts across various business sections such as loans, advisory, investments, and payments. Numerous fintech organizations tackle portable advances, enormous informative data, and analytics to customize products for a diversified segment of consumers.

Fintech has embedded technology at the core of financial services, altering the way these organizations interact with their customers. This immense surge of Fintech institutions has had various positive effects for the community, such as severe competition, a cut down in costs paid by the customer, and more extensive admittance to financial administrations among the underserved. And this is just the beginning.

People think it just has to do with the skillful, imaginative new businesses, with their client-driven, portable first applications, are endeavoring to disturb the traditional financial method of getting things done.

Financial institutions have a long history of embracing innovations – Plastic Cards, chips and pins were once the new revolutionaries. These innovations have transformed into QR codes and UPI. FinTech is changing the shape and conveyance of monetary administrations on a larger scale. Whether it is a startup or traditional financial institution, all are technology savvy in integrating different technical products which enables them to connect directly with the consumer.

From day-to-day transactions and loan disbursements to trade transactions, financial institutions are bypassing the traditional intermediaries and technology to connect directly with the consumer. Fintech isn't just contending with banks but is rather complementing the infrastructure of traditional financial institutions.

Though the industry evokes pictures of new startups and technology, conventional organizations and banks are persistently banking on fintech services for their motives. However, the Fintech industry is assumed to be disturbing and enhancing, simultaneously the various segments of finance.

Fintech firms and banks are constantly engaged to take over a subsequent portion of the financial market. Fintech firms are appreciated for their lower working expenses, and can effectively respond to consumer needs as they have more prominent admittance to data about them. Whereas, banks have networks across scale, loyal consumer base, solid institutional trust and inherent regulatory compliance. It has led to intense competition in the financial services market. It probably means more choices for the consumers.

Numerous fintech services are undermining the conventional banks with lower charges and speedier delivery. In developing countries, firms are using blockchain infrastructure to diminish cross-border transaction expenses and level up transparency. Blockchain innovation can rearrange, accelerate, and make payments more affordable. Greater challenges are contending with significant banks and remittance providers by offering fees to send money across borders that are multiple times less expensive than sending cash by traditional means.

A significant number of consumers have benefitted from mobile-led fintech services where versatile cash accounts drove the development in the number of account holders.

AI-based intelligence is being conveyed in backend administrations to robotize decision-making, trading, and monetary analysis, and in the frontend to drive client confronting administrations, for example, help desks and exchange support.

While insurance is rapidly turning into an industry, it falls under the umbrella of the Fintech industry. Insurance is a slow adopter of innovation, and numerous fintech startups are banding together with conventional insurance agencies to assist mechanizing processes and extend inclusion.

The topic of how fintech is and ought to be managed is presently the subject of much discussion. As fintech startups don't work like a full-fledge bank or guarantor, they tend not to be dependent on the very guidelines that administer more conventional players in the financial framework.

Of course, the current administrative structure is outfitted towards directing more conventional financial services suppliers who can be classified as banks, guarantors and resource chiefs. It has prompted a deliberate exertion in the interest of strategy producers to comprehend these new working models and rethink the current administrative structure considering fintech. The basic is to find harmony among innovation and financial stability.

Fintech is a burgeoning industry with unlimited ways of enhancing our financial system and framework. Some fintech patterns revealing the trends are the ascent of Robo-counselors in the stock exchange, the utilization of blockchain in anti-money laundering, the execution of elective credit reporting, and the decentralization of worldwide payment systems.

The author, Shams Tabrej, is financial expert and founder at Ezeepay. The views expressed are personal