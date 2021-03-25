How digital lending platforms can help in improving credit lending system in tier-2 cities? Updated : March 25, 2021 02:15 PM IST With phones becoming smarter and data getting cheaper, the Indian subcontinent has whole-heartedly welcomed the era of digitization. Online payment apps and wallets have dramatically mushroomed because of their convenience and ease. Published : March 25, 2021 02:15 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply