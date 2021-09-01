How digital lending platforms are addressing credit needs of MSMEs using technology innovations?

Despite being one of the biggest job creators employing about 120 million individuals, and contributing around 35 percent of GDP, MSMEs in India struggle to secure funds.

This lack of financial backing further makes it difficult for them to meet their working capital needs, be it ensuring settlements to suppliers or making payments to staff. In the wake of this financial fragility, these businesses can’t plan for capacity expansion, even if they are performing well in the market. The pandemic has made the matter even worse by adding to the liquidity crisis.

This is where digital lending platforms step in. Not only have they made credit easily accessible to stressed businesses but have also transformed the overall financial ecosystem in the country.

Here’s looking at how these new-age lenders are addressing the credit needs of MSME businesses:

Replacing one size fits all with verticalized underwriting

Digital lenders leverage a verticalized underwriting approach, where they work closely with ecosystem partners like large aggregators to penetrate through segments and gain an in-depth understanding of a business in terms of cash flow cycles, need for funds, and much more. Indifi, for instance, works with tech aggregators like Zomato/Swiggy In F&B Industry or Amazon/Flipkart In ecommerce Industry to understand how businesses in their respective industry work, what challenges they face using relevant data and accordingly craft and offer solutions that best suit their needs.

Serving the underserved - Driving financial inclusion

In the absence of digital presence, credit history and owned properties, MSMEs have always faced difficulties in procuring credit. However, digital lenders, on the other hand, address this cash crunch by going through alternate data points like economic behaviour, payment history, and other past transactions and accurately predicting the borrower’s intent to repay. Thanks to technologies like AI, ML and data analytics. By leveraging these advancements, lenders provide underserved business owners with required funds backed by easy repayment options.

Increasing reach and enhanced customer experience

New-age technology solutions like E-Nach and E-sign enable lenders to perform activities like customer onboarding with minimal physical interaction. It means, businesses, irrespective of their location, can opt for loans from fintech players anytime and from anywhere.

With the latest technology integration, not only customer onboarding has become easier but loan disbursal has also become faster and frictionless. This gives fintech players the power to tap into the underserved segments and address their credit problems with tailor-made solutions. Moreover, these lenders have robust security infrastructure, which further helps in ensuring the highest safety levels to customers throughout their online journey. The combination of all these factors makes borrowing safe, seamless and accessible like never before!

Summing up

According to RBI, the credit demand by the MSME sector in India stands at $490 billion, of which $192 billion has been met by the formal sources. The remaining $330 billion clearly indicates the massive opportunity that digital lenders can bank on at the moment. With COVID-19 further accelerating the pace and scale of digital lending , we are likely to see more and more players joining the fintech bandwagon in the following years, and changing the way lending services are consumed forever.

The author, Alok Mittal, is Co-Founder and CEO at Indifi. The views expressed are personal