Given the present scenario, consumer lending is now ubiquitous and much talked about across multiple forums in India. The market for lending apps has grown exponentially in conjunction with the country’s high smartphone penetration rate and increasing trend of online transactions, more so in the wake of the pandemic situation. However, like any new business model, digital lenders are also dealing with structural gaps and issues in their operating models. There has been a spate of defaulting cases, especially during the pandemic, where borrowers were unable to repay their loans, alleging that they were charged excessively high-interest rates and subjected to questionable collection practices. Several digital lending platforms are currently being indicted for unethical practices by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

However, financial inclusion and increase in credit availability have been a critical long drawn agenda for RBI and digital lenders can play a key role in this domain. The right approach would be to fix the issues associated with the current operating models of these lenders by imposing well-defined guard rails.

Rationalization of this space

Increasing penetration in bottom of the workforce pyramid and in small ticket transactions has been a priority for the RBI. Banks and other organized lenders typically shy away from this set of customers due to an absence of formal documentation and high operational costs attached. This is where digital lenders offer a unique value proposition. Data from various bureaus suggest that small ticket lending has grown at the fastest pace in the last three years and app-based lenders have played a significant part in the same.

RBI’s proactive approach employed to protect vulnerable borrowers by curbing predatory lending practices will have a significant impact in the foreseeable future. To begin with, we can expect to see several unauthorized apps either disappearing or streamlining their lending and collection practices.

Clear messaging

Lenders should develop a framework of comprehensive and transparent communication including terms and conditions of loans. Customers and distributors need to be kept informed at each stage of onboarding through automated notifications. Recently, the Digital Lenders’ Association of India (DLAI) issued a fresh code of conduct for all its members to ensure that ethical practices are followed. These guidelines say that excessively high and non-transparent late payment fees must be avoided, pricing must be transparent, and customers should be informed about late payment fees at the time of borrowing.

Some lending platforms, however, do not disclose the names of the banks and NBFCs at the backend, resulting in customers not being able to access grievance redressal avenues. There have also been cases of unscrupulous apps exploiting not-so-savvy customers. Considering these factors, RBI has formed a 6-member working group to study digital lending in regulated and unregulated financial sector and devise a framework for the same. The agenda is to educate customers transparently on the terms and conditions of the loan and engage in ethical loan collection and repayment procedures.

Regional language as a theme

For the segment of customers they cater to, regional languages should be in the DNA of app-based lenders. These platforms reach out to prospective low-income borrowers through various avenues: advertising in marketplaces, sending bulk messages and emails, tie-ups with online/ offline merchants. Additionally, they need to invest in the backend infrastructure incorporating all communication and collaterals in regional languages as per the customers’ preferences.

Hybrid collections

Since digital lenders do not have a collections team on the field, they allegedly utilize signed agreements to access mobile phone data and contacts from borrowers. They typically use this data to engage in strong-arm tactics to induce them to repay the overdue amounts. Additionally, virtually agreed terms and conditions indicate defaulting on EMIs could invoke filing for police complaints and legal notices against borrowers. The lenders need to invest in a hybrid collections infrastructure where customers can be reminded periodically through softer modes like SMS or other text-based platforms.

Additionally, on-field collections, teams and optimum-sized call centers should understand the challenges customers face in repaying. This approach would provide a platform to build customer confidence and an opportunity to restructure the loans, wherever feasible.

Customer Engagement

Customer engagement needs to be driven with a high degree of sincerity, not only by the digital lenders, but generally by all credit lenders. The focus needs to shift from a sales-oriented culture to an engagement-based culture.

Customers should feel confident in dealing with the lenders, rather than perceiving them as predatory. Organizations need to invest in educating customers about good financial behavior and the pros and cons of various financial products as per their life-stages.

Building a level-playing field

The balance between protecting the borrowers and the lenders should be a key focus area for regulators. High-interest rates and processing fees might be a necessity given the customer profile they cater to; however, guidelines to prevent over-indebtedness and customer harassment should be critically defined. While trying to understand and engage with niche segments of customers cannot be undermined, as pointed out earlier, a level playing field needs to be provided to the app-based lenders who are willing to take a bet to make credit available to the needy without formal documentation – albeit with proper risk metrics.

Over-regulation might strangle the thriving digital lending ecosystem in India and weaken its potential to be the gateway for RBI’s financial inclusion plans. Incorporating guiding rails will prevent mis-spelling and weed out unauthorized players.